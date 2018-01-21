4 Ways Missing Church Can Affect Your Spiritual Growth – Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
4 Ways Missing Church Can Affect Your Spiritual Growth
1. You will miss out on God's primary design for your spiritual growth and well-being. The central aspect of corporate worship is the preaching of God's Word. The proclamation of Scriptures is God's primary means for a disciple of Jesus to grow in …
