4 year old girl rescued from being married off to a 70 year old man in Samburu – The Standard

4 year old girl rescued from being married off to a 70 year old man in Samburu
A four-year-old girl has been rescued from a planned marriage to a 70-year-old man. Children's officers from Samburu Central sub-county learned of the marriage from the girl's mother and neighbours, and quickly moved to stop it. The child's father …
Girl, 4, rescued before being married off to 70-year-old in Samburu
