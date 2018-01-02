 4 year old girl rescued from being married off to a 70 year old man in Samburu – The Standard | Nigeria Today
4 year old girl rescued from being married off to a 70 year old man in Samburu – The Standard

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa


4 year old girl rescued from being married off to a 70 year old man in Samburu
A four-year-old girl has been rescued from a planned marriage to a 70-year-old man. Children's officers from Samburu Central sub-county learned of the marriage from the girl's mother and neighbours, and quickly moved to stop it. The child's father
