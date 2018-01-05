40,000 People Displaced In Benue Due To Gunmen Attacks

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have stated that over 40,000 people have been displaced following armed assailant attack’s in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. Mr Emmanuel Shior the Executive Secretary of SEMA, on Friday reported to media tabloids in Makurdi that the agency had opened four camps for […]

The post 40,000 People Displaced In Benue Due To Gunmen Attacks appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

