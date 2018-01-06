406 patients benefit from Wamakko’s free eye care programme
No fewer than 406 persons suffering from various eye ailments were treated in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of Sokoto State under the free eye care programme of Sen. Aliyu Wamakkko (APC- Sokoto). This eas announced in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Bashir Mani, in Sokoto on Saturday.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!