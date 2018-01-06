406 patients benefit from Wamakko’s free eye care programme

No fewer than 406 persons suffering from various eye ailments were treated in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of Sokoto State under the free eye care programme of Sen. Aliyu Wamakkko (APC- Sokoto). This eas announced in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Bashir Mani, in Sokoto on Saturday.

