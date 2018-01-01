20210 Babies will Be Born Today in Nigeria, Says UNICEF – THISDAY Newspapers
|
bdnews24.com
|
20210 Babies will Be Born Today in Nigeria, Says UNICEF
THISDAY Newspapers
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that 20,210 babies will be born today in Nigeria, adding unfortunately that half of them are unlikely to reach the year 2072. India, it has been estimated will have 69,070, followed by China …
New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100
Nearly 386000 children will be born worldwide on New Year's Day, says UNICEF
48000 babies to be born on New Year's Day in Eastern and Southern Africa, says UNICEF
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!