5 Die, 13 Injured In Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
No fewer than five people were yesterday confirmed dead in a multiple accident that occurred along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Our correspondent gathered that the accident occurred at Ogere along the road at about 9.00 in the morning. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe who confirmed the accident said […]
