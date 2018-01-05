5 Killed As Armed Fulani Herdsmen Raid Plateau Village

No less than five persons have been killed and eight others severely injured after some armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen launched a fresh attack on Jabu-Maingo village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that homes were equally razed in the attacks which took place on Thursday night.

Confirming the attack, the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, Tyopev Terna put the death figure at three.

He said: “Yesterday (Friday) at about 1900hrs, the Police Division in Bassa Local Government Area received a distress call that Jebbu-Miango in Bassa was under attack. The Division immediately informed the Command and we mobilised to the place. “While we were close to the village, the armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsman sighted us and took to their heels. “Three people were killed and burnt by the armed men: One Danlami Gomaster of Kwall District and one Emmanuel Audu of Jebbu-Miango were identified while the last person is yet to be identified. Eight other persons sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries and were taken to Enos Hospital in Bassa for treatment. 20 housing units were also set ablaze.”

Reacting to the death toll, the President of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr. Sunday Abdu said aside from the three that were killed and set ablaze along the way in the car they boarded from a Jos market to the village, two others were killed in the village by the same herders.

He lamented that in spite of the repeated alarm raised about imminent attack by Fulani herders, the security agents did not take proactive measures to protect the people.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Simon Lalong, who condemned the fresh killings in the state, described those who are spreading rumour that the State Government has carved out land in Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas for cattle colonies in fulfilment for his pledged to Fulani’s in the state as liars.

The post 5 Killed As Armed Fulani Herdsmen Raid Plateau Village appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

