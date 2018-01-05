5 reportedly Killed in Fresh Herdsmen Attacks in Benue
5 people have been killed after Fulani Herdsmen attacked Okpokwu, Guma and Logo local government area in Benue State, Punch reports. Samuel Ortom, governor of the state, reportedly confirmed that 2 people each were killed in both Guma and Logo local government areas. The governor reportedly made known the news of the killings while receiving the […]
