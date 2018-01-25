5 schoolgirls arrested in bid to find men who impregnated them – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
5 schoolgirls arrested in bid to find men who impregnated them
Information Nigeria
Five pregnant school girls in Tanzania have been arrested so law enforcement could interrogate them about the men who impregnated them, officials have said. The schoolgirls, whose names and ages were not disclosed, were arrested last week. They were …
Police arrest five pregnant students
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!