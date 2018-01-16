5 times Eric Omondi pulled off romantic masterstrokes that made his girlfriend the envy of single ladies – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
5 times Eric Omondi pulled off romantic masterstrokes that made his girlfriend the envy of single ladies
Ghafla!
Even men are jealous of Eric Omondi because he sets the bar so high. Any single lady would wish to be in Chantal Grazioli's shoes. Eric Omondi is arguably the most romantic man in Kenya. The comedian has proved multiple times that he has the game to …
Eric Omondi's hot Italian fiance finally back to warm his bed after months in the cold
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!