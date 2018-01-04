5G is finally coming: AT&T to begin mobile 5G rollout in second half of 2018
AT&T announced that it will begin rolling out its mobile 5G technology in the second half of 2018, making it among the first carriers to do so, though Verizon announced similar intentions a few weeks ago.
