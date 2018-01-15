 6 Days Wedding Saga: Man Under Heat As Photos Emerges Contradicting His Claims | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

6 Days Wedding Saga: Man Under Heat As Photos Emerges Contradicting His Claims

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Some days ago a beautiful couple went viral on social media, after it was revealed that the groom Mr Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu in question took to Social media to “request” for someone who’d marry him. Well it looks like the guy lied as photos have been emerging to contradict his claims, remember the internet never […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.