6-year-old boy Kidnapped And Killed By Sister’s Husband

A little kid, Usman was ruthlessly slaughtered after he was supposedly kidnapped by the spouse of his elder sister. The stunning and tragic episode is said to have happened in Kano state.

As indicated by reports, the suspect alongside his partner supposedly asked for N2 million payoff to release the boy. However Abubakar Maikudi, the Sister’s husband chose to murder Usman after the kid recognised him.

The body of the kid who was searched for five days was later found.

The suspects has been arrested. They are as of now helping the police with investigation.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

