60 Percent Of Eastern Nigerian Couples Infertile – Senior Gynaecologist

The President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Brian Adinma, has lamented the high level of infertility in the country. In an interview with Daily Sun, the senior gynaecologist said infertility had problem a big problem in Nigeria with prevalent rate between 15% and 60% depending on area. He said, “Infertility is […]

The post 60 Percent Of Eastern Nigerian Couples Infertile – Senior Gynaecologist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

