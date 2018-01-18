60 Percent Of Eastern Nigerian Couples Infertile – Senior Gynaecologist
The President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Brian Adinma, has lamented the high level of infertility in the country. In an interview with Daily Sun, the senior gynaecologist said infertility had problem a big problem in Nigeria with prevalent rate between 15% and 60% depending on area. He said, “Infertility is […]
