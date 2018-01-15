7 Die, 4 Injured in Bida-Minna Road Crash

Mr Yusuf Garba, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger said on Monday that seven persons died in an accident on the Bida-Minna road. Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that four persons were also injured in the incident which occurred on Monday morning. He said […]

