70-year-old Kwara school for upgrade

The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) has said it will upgrade the 70-year-old Alore Primary School in Ilorin West Local Government Area to a Junior Secondary School.

A former Acting Director, Finance and Supply, Dr Ahmed Sebutu, sapoke during the school’s 70th anniversary.

The lawmaker representing Ilorin North West, Abdulrafiu Abdulrahman, also said the House would ensure that the school was included among those to be renovated this year.

Sebutu said the decision was part of government’s plan to create “space for infrastructural development” in the school.

He urged parents to be alive to their responsibilities to ensure the success of their children and wards in school.

