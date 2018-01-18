$70bn telecoms sector in major restructuring – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
$70bn telecoms sector in major restructuring
New Telegraph Newspaper
Nigeria's $70 billion telecoms industry is going to undergo a major restructuring starting from the second quarter of this year, New Telegraph has learnt. The restructuring, which is coming through a regulatory intervention to determine an appropriate …
NCC to develop new pricing structure for broadband, data services
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!