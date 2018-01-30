71yr-Old Nigerian Man Tied, Mouth Taped & Beaten For Hours By Emirates Crew For Sitting In Wrong Seat (Photos/Video)

A Nigerian man claims a flight crew bound and punched him and taped his mouth shut for hours onboard a Chicago-bound flight he was taking to reunite with his family. David Ukesone, 71, was eight hours away from landing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, his attorney said, when a dispute with flight attendants turned hostile. […]

The post 71yr-Old Nigerian Man Tied, Mouth Taped & Beaten For Hours By Emirates Crew For Sitting In Wrong Seat (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

