76 Years Old Prsident Buhari Prepares For 2019 Election, Appoints Amaechi As Campaign DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly reappointed his Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of his 2019 election campaign. Buhari may have finally made the decision to seek re-election and has started preparing to campaign. Amaechi, who led Buhari’s campaign in 2015, has been issued a letter of appointment for next year’s election and […]

The post 76 Years Old Prsident Buhari Prepares For 2019 Election, Appoints Amaechi As Campaign DG appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

