 8 truck drivers carrying a total of 469,000 litres of petrol arrested | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Operatives of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested 8 truck drivers carrying a total of total of 469,000 litres of petrol enroute Benin Republic. According to reports, the arrest was made yesterday in Mokwa, Niger State, on their way to Babana, a border town between Nigeria and Republic […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

