80 per cent of teachers in Nasarawa not qualified – Gov. Al-Makura

Eighty per cent of teachers in Nasarawa State are not qualified and would fail an aptitude test if it was administered on them, Governor Tanko Al-makura said in Akwanga on Monday. The governor, in a speech at the opening ceremony of a conference to review the minimum standards of the National Certificate of Education (NCE), said that government had carried out some research and found that most primary and secondary school teachers should not be in the classes. Al-Makura, who was represented by Aliyu Tijjani Ahmed, Commissioner for Education, however said that government would not conduct a test on the teachers.

