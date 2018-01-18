83-year-old Virgin Finds Love, Marries 90-year-old Man – The Streetjournal
|
The Streetjournal
|
83-year-old Virgin Finds Love, Marries 90-year-old Man
The Streetjournal
In what could be described as one of the wonders of the world, a 83-year-old virgin simply identified as Naom, recently married a 90-year-old father of 10, known as Rwakaikara. They were said to have exchanged their vows at St. James Cathedral …
Virgin, 83, and man, 90, get married
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!