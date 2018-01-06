 89-year-old great-grandmother raped in her home as another looked on laughing – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

89-year-old great-grandmother raped in her home as another looked on laughing – The Punch

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

89-year-old great-grandmother raped in her home as another looked on laughing
The Punch
AN 89-YEAR-OLD great-grandmother with Alzheimer's was raped in a horrific early hours attack in her own home. The vulnerable victim has told how one young man sexually assaulted her as another looked on and laughed. Now police have launched an appeal
SHOCKING: 89-year-old woman, suffering from Alzheimer's, raped in DorsetInternational Business Times, Singapore Edition

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.