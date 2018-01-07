89-year-old woman attacked, raped in her own home – The Punch



The Punch 89-year-old woman attacked, raped in her own home

The Punch

A great-grandmother suffering from Alzheimer's was pushed onto her bed and raped in her own home. The 89-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, phoned her daughter on the morning of 31 December and told her about the attack at her home in …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

