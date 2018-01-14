 9 amazing uses for graphene, from filtering seawater to smart paint | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

9 amazing uses for graphene, from filtering seawater to smart paint

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Health, Technology | 0 comments

Graphene is one of the strongest materials in the known universe, with astonishing flexibility, as well as a host of surprising skills and applications. Here are some of the most amazing.

The post 9 amazing uses for graphene, from filtering seawater to smart paint appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.