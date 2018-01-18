95 ex-Boko Haram fighters set for release into society – CDS

Ninety five ex-Boko Haram terrorists that have been rehabilitated under the Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme are now set to be reintegrated into the society. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja when he declared open a stakeholders meeting to work out modalities for the reintegration of rehabilitated ex-Boko Haram fighters.

