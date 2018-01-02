9mobile: NCC wants ‘consolidation’ — and that’s good news for Glo and Airtel – TheCable
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
9mobile: NCC wants 'consolidation' — and that's good news for Glo and Airtel
TheCable
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it favours “consolidation” in the telecom industry — a stand that will be good news to two companies bidding for 9mobile. Sunday Dare, the executive commissioner for stakeholders management, told …
