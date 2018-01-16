A Butcher Killed By His Colleague While Trying To Separate Fight In Enugu – Graphic Photos

Tragic incident occurred in Enugu State on Sunday, January 14th 2018 involving a butcher and his friend. A butcher, Ifeanyi Egwuagu, was allegedly killed by his colleague. The deceased was allegedly stabbed by his butcher friend identified as one Michael Kingsley who thereafter took to his heels after the stabbed victim fell down and was gasping for breath.

According to Coal City Connect, the suspect who has been arrested revealed that the deceased was his friend and that they were co-butchers at Artisan quarters in Enugu. He revealed that he is a fowl butcher while the deceased is a goat butcher and that on the fateful day, he had gone out with one of his friends named Ogidi as they went out to drink.

He further said that when they came back, the said Ogidi allegedly compelled him to buy more drinks and that he refused and that following his refusal, Ogidi engaged him in a fight which later attracted the attention of the deceased who promptly rushed to separate them but was allegedly stabbed twice with a broken bottle by the rib side and at the lower abdomen and thereafter fled to avoid being nabbed as he noticed that the victim was gasping for breath and life.

A full scale investigations have commenced into the unfortunate incident as the suspect is helping in the investigations.

Following the information, the operatives of the Ogui Division of the Nigeria Police Force swung into action by heading to the scene where they met the victim lying down and was taken immediately to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre Enugu for medical attention and there, he was confirmed dead by the medical Doctor on duty.

The corpse has been deposited at the same hospital Mortuary for autopsy.