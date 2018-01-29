A Cape Town Hiker Was Murdered Yesterday

[imagesource:here]

This is now getting completely out of hand.

Two weeks ago we told you the story of the nine hikers attacked on the walk from Silvermine to Kalk Bay, which wasn’t the only incident on that particular weekend.

Then we heard the terrifying firsthand account of 67-year-old Yvonne Cormack, recounting how the attackers had stabbed wildly at the group of hikers with no regard for human life.

Sadly, the attacks continue. Yesterday morning, at around 11AM, a man was stabbed to death whilst hiking with his wife near Boyes Drive in St James. News24 reports:

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspect had apparently been wearing a security uniform. She was unable to confirm if anything had been stolen from the man. “The wife was uninjured. Nothing was taken from her as she ran away,” Rwexana said. No arrests have been made.

Hey, how about an increased police presence to make sure these criminal elements are locked up and the key thrown away?

It’s frightening to think that the suspect was wearing a security uniform, too.

Dale Steyn took to Twitter to air his grievances, and hopefully voices like his help to amplify the noise around finding a rapid solution:

Condolences to all affected.

For what it’s worth, Helen Zille (who seems to now spend her entire day on Twitter) was quick to respond to Dale’s question:

Please do follow up on that.

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

