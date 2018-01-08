“A F’ope F’Olorun” 🎶 – Watch Episode 8 of EmmaOhMaGod’s “Hymns In Yoruba Churches” | BN TV

On this episode of EmmaOhMaGod‘s “Hymns in Yoruba Churches“, he performs the hymn “A F’ope F’Olorun” meaning “We Give Thanks To God“. Hit Play below!

The post “A F’ope F’Olorun” 🎶 – Watch Episode 8 of EmmaOhMaGod’s “Hymns In Yoruba Churches” | BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

