A Frank Epistle to Governor Rochas Okorocha

By Yemi Adebowale

It is heart-warming seeing the founding fathers of Imo State standing up to cataclysmic governor Rochas Okorocha. Top businessmen, members of the academia, technocrats, retired senior military, as well as other professionals of Imo State origin recently joined the noble movement against Okorocha’s misrule, using the platform of Imo Economic Development Initiative. It is pleasing that this formidable opposition to Okorocha is coming about a year to the election of a new governor.

This time around, Imo State has to put forward its best hand for governor to halt the anguish in the state. Aside from Maurice Iwu, who chairs the IEDI, the roll call of Imo’s best in the group include businessman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Paschal Dozie; CEO Zinox Technologies, Chief Leo-Stan Ekeh; Chairman of National Population Commission, Chief Eze Duruiheoma; former minister, Charles Ugwu; Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former Vice Chancellor of FUTO, Prof. Jude Njoku and the former Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Placid Njoku.

The men listed above are indeed heavyweights and they showed it with the courage with which they went public with their pejorative submission on the Okorocha administration. This was after its Chairman, Iwu, met with Okorocha on January 1, 2018. The fact that IEDI members openly queried Okorocha few weeks back is an indication that this rampaging governor won’t find it easy imposing a stooge in 2019. The IEDI expressed concern over “the sad and troubling state of economic development of Imo State.” The group is particularly concerned about the declining state of the economy of the state and its rising debt profile. In the query, the founding fathers of Imo State drew attention to the fact that Imo, under Okorocha, as at December 31 2016, owed N93.27 billion, up from N26 billion in 2011. They backed it up with figures from the Debt Management Office, Imo State.

IEDI stated that a review of the states’ sustainability index, a report which profiles the viability and sustainability of states showed that Imo State ranked number 22 in the whole country, a marked decline from the 17th position it occupied on the same index three years ago (2015). It remarked: “We are concerned about the transportation challenges especially in Owerri municipality. These challenges have been heightened by stopping tricycles from plying the roads without the provision of an adequate alternative means of mass transit. The economic stagnation in the state is a big concern.

“We suggest that government should ensure that salaries are paid as and when due to minimise the hardship in the state. In conclusion, we are of the view that if effort is made and measures introduced to improve our rankings in various crucial indices – pay workers, pensioners and contractors as and at when due, key into external and alternative funding sources as well as find a lasting solution to urban mass transit issues – the economy of the state will improve considerably.”

Imo State is clearly in a chaotic state. This group should go beyond just excoriating Okorocha and making suggestions on how to reverse the ugly trend in the state. IEDI must frustrate attempts by Okorocha to plant his stooge in office in 2019, by scouting for a competent, forward-looking and pragmatic politician for governor in 2019. They must also back whoever they settle for, with all their resources. IEDI must not allow another tout to run the state in 2019.

The story of Imo State under Okorocha has been a pathetic one. The last six years and eight months have been traumatic for these luckless people. No one will forget in a hurry the ruthless demolition of the famed Eke-ukwu Owerri Market, in spite of a subsisting court order. Justice S.I. Okpara had restrained his government from demolishing the market, pending the determination of a suit filed by stall owners, but Okorocha ignored the court’s order.

Hundreds of soldiers and policemen were deployed to pull down the market and pummel protesting traders. Okorocha demolished the honest means of livelihood of these people in the name of a dubious urban renewal project. A 10-year-old boy, Somtochukwu Igboanusi, died during this attack. It was certainly a crime against humanity. Imo people have been living under a fascist regime in the last six years. People in positions of authority must not display shameless impunity as Okorocha does. This governor is unaware that political power is ephemeral.

The spokesman of the Concerned Imo Indigenes in Abuja, Sam Obaji, puts it fittingly: “What we are witnessing in Imo today is a self-interested and uncoordinated urban renewal project that consists largely of the demolition of private properties and transfer of recovered plots of land to cronies for private development. We believe that a responsive and responsible government would undertake a process that minimises hardship and disruption to the economic and social life of the citizens. We are very angry at this uncivilised, reckless, thoughtless and disrespectful model of governance. Henceforth, we will fight the governor to stop him from further destroying life and livelihood in Imo state.”

Imo, under Okorocha, has become a failed state, with its government unable to meet its basic responsibilities to the citizens. Facilities in the health, education and other sectors have collapsed. In Okorocha’s Imo, civil servants have been going without salaries for years. Retirees are also wallowing in poverty, due to enormous unpaid annuities. All these have resulted in so much poverty in this largely “civil servant” state.

The limited resources of this state are being squandered amid poverty. A good example is when this governor suddenly crops up with an aircraft, said to have been acquired with the funds of the suffering masses of the state. He then went about celebrating, with the impression that this was capable of turning around the fortunes of the state. The impact of Imo Air is yet to be felt. What about Okorocha’s ludicrous trip to Turkey, with about 100 of his cronies, supposedly to study that country’s industrial magic? How much has Imo gained from the lavish trip?

Okorocha has glaringly turned Imo State into a family business and personal property. His family members are occupying virtually all the key positions and getting juicy contracts in the state. This governor has his son-in-law, Uchej Nwosu (married to his first daughter) as his Chief of Staff. The governor’s youngest sister, Ogechi Ololo, is his Deputy Chief of Staff/Special Adviser Domestic Affairs/Commissioner for Happiness. Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, is in charge of “Amnesty” in Imo State with a huge war chest. His second daughter, Uju, is on the Governing Board of the Federal College of Education Omoku. Okorocha’s eldest sister, Mrs. Geraldine Obina, is the owner of the firm that collects all market fees and fines in Imo State.

The governor’s eldest brother, Gerald, collects dues from all motor parks in the state. His younger brother, Okey, is in charge at Imo Transport Company. His brother, Jude is in charge of revenue from sand dredging, and any laterite excavation pit in the state. When he was asked to nominate Imo’s representative in the federal cabinet, Okorocha picked his in-law, Professor Anthony Anwukah. This is nepotism of the highest order. The people of Imo State are in a “one-chance” bus. Things must change in 2019.

Heaps of Refuse Take over Lagos

There is hardly anywhere you turn to in Lagos today without being assaulted by unprecedented heaps of refuse. Residents, who can no longer bear living with refuse in their houses, simply push them onto the streets. Waste disposal in this state has evidently collapsed. Lagosians are seething because of looming epidemic. The PSP waste disposal operators were sacked by the state’s government without a pragmatic transition arrangement in place. Now, there is a yearning gap yet to be filled by the much-talked about new expatriate waste managers. The new refuse managers are on the ground only in few places. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has clearly not done well in this regard. This waste disposal agenda is wobbling. I sincerely hope that it won’t turn into a mirage. My dear Ambode, you must move swiftly to tackle this quagmire before every street in Lagos becomes a huge dump site.

800 Fulani Herdsmen Killed in Mambilla?

Remarks by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, that he personally gave the federal government pictures of 800 Fulani herdsmen and their families allegedly killed in Taraba State last year are inciting. This kind of statement should not be coming from statesmen like Emir Sanusi, a man I have very high regard for. Tension in our dear nation is already very high over persistent clashes between herdsmen and farmers. Statesmen like Emir Sanusi must be working towards a resolution of the crisis and not fuelling it. In the Mambilla clash, both sides suffered casualties and the figure of deaths from both sides can’t be anywhere close to 800. Again, there are no statistics from security and emergency management agencies supporting Emir Sanusi’s claims.

The Emir said: “Some months ago in Mambilla, in one weekend, over 800 Fulani were murdered by Mambilla militias. In one case, a pregnant woman was killed, her stomach was ripped open and the baby was brought out and slaughtered. I personally handed over to the federal government a dossier with the names and pictures of the 800 or so people slaughtered as well as the names and addresses of persons known to have participated in these acts of ethnic cleansing.” Haba, Emir Sanusi! This tensed country does not deserve this kind of provocative narrative at this point in time. It will simply aggravate senseless killings across our nation. At this critical period, we need our statesmen to talk and act dispassionately. This Emir was simply justifying criminality by this contentious claim. Our highly distinguished Emir Sanusi must be seen working towards a peaceful resolution of this crisis.

He must be seen supporting initiatives by Taraba State government aimed at promoting peace in the state. Governor Darius Ishaka was apt when he said, “Sanusi wields a lot of influence and should be careful about things he says, so as not to send wrong signals out there. There is no single element of truth in his allegations.”

These are my conclusions: Human lives are sacred and obviously more important than that of cows. So, a special force must move in to disarm Fulani militia. We must all face the fact that nomadic rearing of cattle is an aberration in any modern society; Nigeria can’t be an exception. The only way to end these horrific clashes between famers and herdsmen is to eliminate contacts between them. So, herdsmen must return to their homes, while affected state governments must swiftly provide land/technical support to enable them establish ranches. Huge agriculture value chain businesses will spring up around ranches, which will boost the economies of northern states.

We must also face the fact that killings and reprisals are the result of the failure of government and its security agencies to tackle crimes. Emir Sanusi agrees that “we are living in a country that has failed to protect the lives of people on all sides and bring culprits to book.” The monarch said as far as perpetrators continued to get away with the dastardly acts; they would remain emboldened to continue to kill. This is the truth that must be told. So, we must also persistently interrogate this failed, sectional and inept Buhari administration. Security is in a shambles because 99% of those picked for the job by Buhari are just from a section of this country. Take a look at the list and you will weep for our great country: Defence Minister, Mansur Dan Alli; Internal affairs Minister, Abdulrahaman Dambazzau; DG of DSS, Lawal Daura; Chief of Air Staff, Sadiqu Abubakar; Army Chief, Tukur Buratai; IGP Ibrahim Idris; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and DG, Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Ababukar.

Our dear country has never been this divided. Nigerians must stand up against the emergence of an inept/sectional leader in 2019. This is the only way forward for our country.

