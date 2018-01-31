A Fulani Herdsmen Gateman In Edo State, Kills & Burnt His Female Boss To Still Jewelries – Graphic

I’m now official scared of this set of people called gatemen or even maids. How is it that poorer poeple are almost always demonic in nature? How is it that this guys became so heartless that he is able to maim his employer just to steal her things? Humans are gradually becoming nothing to the eyes of a fellow human and it is very scary. And please, never you higher a Fulani Herdsman as your gateman. They are ticking time bombs.

The information and photos below was shared by a Facebook user (Curtis from edo state) about a gateman who killed and burnt his female boss just to steal and her jewery and other items..

‘THE EVIL THAT MEN DO!T

HIS HAPPENED IN MY OREDO LGA. ANOTHER FULANI HERDSMAN STRIKE IN UGBOR ROAD GRA, BENIN CITY LAST NIGHT. THE FULANI HERDSMAN GATEMAN KILLED HIS EMPLOYER IN COMPANY OF HIS FULANI BROTHERS, BURNT THE WOMAN AFTER ROBBING HER OFF EXPENSIVE JEWELRIES.

BEWARE OF FULANI HERDSMEN GATEMEN. WE MUST SEE TO THE END OF THIS MATTER!

I call on the Edo State Police Command to ensure that all those who perpetrated this evil act upon this innocent woman are brought to book and justice must prevail. I am Curtis Eghosa Ugbo and I just want a better Oredo LGA cum Edo State cum Nigeria for the masses of the people’.

More pics …..