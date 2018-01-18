 A hero drone manages to rescue two teenage swimmers in choppy surf | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A hero drone manages to rescue two teenage swimmers in choppy surf

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Australia, Technology | 0 comments

A drone played the role of levitating lifeguard and saved two swimmers who were struggling against heavy surf. The dramatic rescue took place on Thursday and represents the first application of drone technology to protect swimmers.

The post A hero drone manages to rescue two teenage swimmers in choppy surf appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.