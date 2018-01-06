 A/Ibom jailbreak: CG confirms 28 inmates still at large | Nigeria Today
A/Ibom jailbreak: CG confirms 28 inmates still at large

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Controller General of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) Mr Jaffaru Ahmed, has disclosed that 28 inmates of Ikot Ekpene Prisons that escaped during jailbreak on Dec. 27, 2017 were still at large. Ahmed disclosed this to newsmen after an inspection of facilities in Ikot Ekpene Prisons on Friday.

