A Prison Inmate Emerges Overall Best PG Student Of National Open University, NOUN

An inmate of the Enugu Maximum Security prison, Chukwununso Nomeh, has emerged the overall best post-graduate student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prisons Special Study Centres nationwide.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Prison Service in Enugu State, Mr Chukwuemeka Monday, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday. Monday said the inmate who was convicted and sentenced in 2010 gained admission for the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme.

He said that Nomeh graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.80. He recalled that a former awaiting trial inmate of the same centre, Theophilus Adeniyi, emerged the overall best graduating student in 2014.

The spokesperson said that he was currently pursuing his PhD in one of the country’s universities. The Desk Officer of Enugu Study Centre, CSP Kelvin Iloafonsi, said two other inmates also graduated from the NOUN post-graduate school. Iloafonsi said that one of them had since been released.

The Controller of Prison in the state, Ndubuisi Ogbodo, urged the inmates to enroll in the NOUN and embrace the transformation mantra of the Controller General of Prison, Ja’afaru Ahmed. Ogbodo said the transformation agenda focused on training and retraining of both staff and inmates.

The controller of prisons also called on the public to accept ex-convicts as reformed and responsible members of society. He said that their continuous rejection would only lead them back to crime.

Source: NAN