A season of prophetic declarations from the pulpit

December 31 each year sees Christians in Nigeria gather in their numbers in churches across the country waiting with bated breath for the dawning of a new year, as they pray their way through with high hopes and expectations from God for a better and prosperous year.

For many, it is a time to look unto God for directions into the new year as they expectantly long for prophetic declaration from their pastors for the year. This huge expectation comes notwithstanding what the scripture says in Acts 1:8, “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”

Perhaps in the course of the year, most believers must have felt the need for more boldness, strength or ability to work for God. Some may have wished their efforts for God were more effective, and, on the eve of a new year, long for prophesies that would propel them into the new year.

As such, cross-over service has become a part of the church in Nigeria as worshippers gather each year full of expectation of prophetic declaration, not just for themselves as individuals, but also for the nation and the world at large. In turn, many of the clergymen in Nigeria, especially the Pentecostals, also wait on God for prophetic revelations for the new year. The outgone year 2017 was no different.

Across the churches in Nigeria, throngs of worshippers gathered on December 31, 2017 for the cross-over night to mark the end of 2017 and usher in 2018.

In his New Year’s message to congregants at the cross-over service, Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer (world-wide), Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), prophesied hope for Nigeria in 2018, as he said that significant Goliaths would fall.

In his usual manner, he prophesied for the individual, the nation, and the world.

“Many people will wake up to realize that their future is not in the hands of any government, a lot of lost grounds will be reclaimed. Saboteurs will be disgraced and dismissed,” Adeboye said.

However, he urged the faithful to be at their best for God, saying, “Be your best so far in Jesus’ name, Amen. In the name that is above every other name, you will be world shakers.”

Adeboye prophesied that erstwhile stubborn mountains in the lives of individuals would move.

For Nigeria, he said significant Goliaths would fall.

“And, before the end of the year, there will be rays of hope that all will still be well,” he said.

At the international level, he said of 2018: “This year there will be less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods. There will be misunderstandings amongst nations but no major wars.

“Pray against assassination attempts globally. There will record breaking temperatures both high and low. There will be a handful of breakthroughs both scientific and medical. The countdown to the end has started.”

In the same vein, Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM), in his 2018 prophecies declared that the year would be a ‘Year of Extraordinary Turnaround’.

Olukoya gave a long list of 45 prophesies that will happen within the year.

He, however, gave an hint on how to cope and deal with the year with a list of what to be done by the worshippers during the year to experience God more.

“Key into the fruits of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, meekness, faith and temperance. Be obedient. Have faith in God. Have a right heart. And, Worship God well and pray well,” he said.

David Oyedepo, presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, in his New Year’s message titled ‘Heralding the New Dawn of the Church’, said there shall be waves of strange happening across the world.

“Strange things will be the order of the day in year 2018,” he said.

He called on the church and Christians generally to be serious with the things of the kingdom and seek God the more.

Emmanuel Omale of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, in a 40-list 2018 prophesies, called for serious prayers for some political office holders, including President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, and for a former president to survive the year.

“2018 is a very pregnant year, full of expectancy, hope and fear for many Nigerians. For those that worship the true God and believe in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour, hope will be replaced by fulfilment,” said Omale, an Abuja-based cleric.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (OFM), on his part released 50 powerful prophecies for the year 2018, which covers individual prophecies, predictions for Nigeria, and what the world should expect in the year.

“Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair. Donald Trump’s health needs attention. A new strategy of killing perceived political enemies in Nigeria will arise. Wildfire outbreak in an American state. Manhunt for Ekiti State governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders. God says, ‘Let Sambo Dasuki go’. President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency. A former Nigerian military president laid to rest,” Suleman prophesied.

Paul Enenche, senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), prophesied open door for the nation in 2018. The Abuja-based pastor declared that God would visit the wicked and those holding the country to ransom.

According to Enenche, 2018 would mark a new beginning for the Nigeria and its people, with a supernatural opening of new opportunities.

“There shall be drastic shift in dimension in all realms in an unpredictable manner,” he said.

The General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, on his part prophesied that Nigeria would recover from hardship. According to the evangelist, 2018 would witness a great restoration of Nigeria’s lost glory, while he urged Nigerians to be on the same page with God.

“Nigeria will be great again. God will return to the country and return the days of milk and honey. God will help the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to set the people free from hardship and slavery. We should not forget God because no breakthrough is possible without Him. God is the pathway to glory and He is the one we should follow,” Oladeji declared.

In his 2018 prophesies, Prophet Anene Nwachukwu of Rhema Deliverance Mission, declared greater turmoil in the political arena. The Lagos-based prophet urged older politicians that have dominated Nigeria’s political space before now to vacate the space for younger generation with fresh ideas to move the country forward.

“The older politicians should retire and give the youth a chance to rebuild the country. Nevertheless, we will keep praying for God to sanitise the nation and make Nigeria what it should be. We will witness a better Nigeria in 2018. However, we must pray seriously. There will be serious political crises. The National Assembly will be at loggerheads with the presidency and vice versa. There will be a lot of intra and inter-party squabbles.

“Nigerians must pray hard to avert the confusion and its dire consequences. We need young men with fresh ideas to carry the youths along. Good people are afraid to come into politics because evil people have occupied the space and frustrate genuine people,” Nwachukwu declared.

Special Apostle Funsho Oshoro, chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Abuja District Headquarters, admonished Nigerians to forget about the past and focus on the future.

“Forget the past and failure of 2017 so as to be purposeful, get connected to God, and walk with wise men that have evidence of prosperity in the sense that they have accomplished a lot. The message is not for the church alone, the message is for the whole country,” Oshoro said.

SEYI JOHN SALAU

