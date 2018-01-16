A tale of two Presidents: Trump and Buhari – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
A tale of two Presidents: Trump and Buhari
The Punch
Two Presidents we have come to know quite well are as different from each other on the surface as they can be. One, President Donald Trump of the United States, is White, Christian, and talks too much. The other, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
