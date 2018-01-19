 A year after Jammeh’s exit, Gambia emerges from the shadows – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A year after Jammeh’s exit, Gambia emerges from the shadows – News24

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

A year after Jammeh's exit, Gambia emerges from the shadows
News24
Banjul – The military intervention looked imminent. West African troops were poised to push into Gambia as Yahya Jammeh, the tiny nation's leader for more than 22 years, refused to cede power after losing elections. President-elect Adama Barrow had
Gambia's former dictator 'could be extradited'Telegraph.co.uk
Video: Gambians reflect on first year of democracyFRANCE 24
Will Foroyaa Publish The Debate Between Halifa Sallah And Lawyer Lamin J. Darboe?Foroyaa online
AllAfrica.com
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.