Aare Ona Kakanfo: Final rites begin for Gani Adams’ installation

The final rites for the installation of Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland will begin on Wednesda in Oyo.

Mr Dotun Oladipo, the Chairman, Media Committee of the Aare Ona Kakanfo installation made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, announced Adams, the National Coordinator, O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) as the 15th Generalissimo of Yoruba land on Oct. 16, 2017

“Since he was designated as the Aare Ona Kakanfo in 2017 by the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Adams had been engaged in several processes that will lead to his installation on January 13, 2018 at Durbar Stadium, Oyo, Oyo State.

“From Wednesday, the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress and Founder of Oodua Progressive Union, which is in 79 countries, will be in seclusion in Oyo town.

“The schedule of rites, which will end in the wee hours of Saturday, has been drawn up by the Palace of Oba Adeyemi,” he said.

He added that the schedule of programme for the installation will be preceded by a news conference to be addressed by the Oyo State Government to unveil the details of the installation ceremony on Saturday.

He said that the conference would provide guests and users of the ever-busy Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomoso Road with traffic diversion and parking arrangements.

“Among the several dignitaries expected at the ceremony are the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

“Also expected are the Ooni of Ife, Oonirisa Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Obas of the six South-West States and those of Yoruba speaking areas of Kogi and Kwara States.

“Others are captains of industry; and the Diplomatic Corps in Nigeria and representatives of foreign governments,”

According to Oladipo, Adams, who succeeds late business mogul, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, as Aare Ona Kakanfo, holds 52 chieftaincy titles.

He added that Adams, was a human rights activist, involved in the struggle for the return of Nigeria to democracy after several years of military rule and has defended the rights of the underprivileged.

