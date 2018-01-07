Kidnapped Edo Rev Sisters, 3 other Catholics regain freedom – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kidnapped Edo Rev Sisters, 3 other Catholics regain freedom
Vanguard
BENIN—THE six females, including three reverend sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent, who were kidnapped by gunmen in Edo State in November 2017, has regained their freedom. One of the victims, Veronica Ajayi, was said to have been …
Abducted Edo Rev. Sisters regain freedom after 53 days
Edo police rescue 3 abducted Reverend Sisters, others
Three reverend sisters regain freedom after 53 days in captivity
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!