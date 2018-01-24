Abdullahi Takes Part In First Bursaspor Training, Set For Saturday Debut – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Abdullahi Takes Part In First Bursaspor Training, Set For Saturday Debut
Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi took part in his first training session with Turkish club Bursaspor on Wednesday following his transfer from Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta and is in line to make his debut against Alanyaspor on Saturday …
