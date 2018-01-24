 Abdullahi Takes Part In First Bursaspor Training, Set For Saturday Debut – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Abdullahi Takes Part In First Bursaspor Training, Set For Saturday Debut – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jan 24, 2018


Abdullahi Takes Part In First Bursaspor Training, Set For Saturday Debut
Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi took part in his first training session with Turkish club Bursaspor on Wednesday following his transfer from Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta and is in line to make his debut against Alanyaspor on Saturday
