Ajimobi: If I could washed dead bodies for 8 years to survive, you can do more

Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi says he washed dead bodies to support his education abroad.

Ajimobi made this known at a south-west youths regional summit in Osogbo, Osun state capital. Challenging the youths in the event to be proactive and not give up, Ajimobi identify unity as the only pathway to a successful country.

The statement in part:

“I left Nigeria in 1963 to study abroad, but throughout my stay there, I was washing dead bodies to support myself to go to school

“Whenever I got home from work, I will be weeping, remembering the number of dead bodies I washed.

“My boss at work then said I should not be afraid or fear, adding that such feeling is normal for first comers.

“He encouraged me to always see those dead bodies as iced fish. But against all odds, I survived and that is why I am urging youths to see hard work as the only way to success.

“I am saying this to challenge the youth of our next generation not to give up. This is our chance as youths and as Yorubas to come together to chart a successful pathway for the country.”

