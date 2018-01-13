 About Simidele, The Winter Olympics History Maker – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
About Simidele, The Winter Olympics History Maker – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Sports


About Simidele, The Winter Olympics History Maker
Nigerian athlete, Simidele Adeagbo, is just one race away from qualifying for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in the sport of skeleton. If she is successful, she will make Olympic history as a member of the first Nigerian contingent to one of the

