ABS FC Appoint Sanni As Technical Adviser – Independent Newspapers Limited

ABS FC Appoint Sanni As Technical Adviser

Independent Newspapers Limited

Lagos – The chairman of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin Mr. Seni Saraki has approved the appointment of former Kwara United Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, as the Club's Technical Adviser. Alloy Chukwuemeka, the team's Director of Football …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

