Abuja indigenes hail court’s decision on ministerial representation

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Some FCT indigenes had expressed delight over Court of Appeal’s Jan. 15 judgment that entitled them to ministerial representation in the Federal Executive Council as provided by the 1999 Constitution. A cross section of them commended the court’s decision in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

