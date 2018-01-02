Abuja-Kaduna rail fares to increase – Minister – Vanguard
|
|
Abuja-Kaduna rail fares to increase – Minister
The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, says Federal Government may increase the transport fares of the rail services on the Abuja-Kaduna route following the inauguration of 10 new luxurious coaches. Ameachi announced this when he fielded …
