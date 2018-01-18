Access Bank Approves Paternity Leave For Male Employees – Independent Newspapers Limited
Independent Newspapers Limited
Access Bank Approves Paternity Leave For Male Employees
Independent Newspapers Limited
Starting January 2018, male employees of Access Bank Plc can take advantage of an enhanced parental leave policy that extends paid benefits to all mothers and fathers. Fostering an inclusive workplace, the policy offers paid leave to all new parents at …
