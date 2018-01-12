Access Bank Partners NGO on Disability-friendly Tech Hub

Access Bank Plc has stepped up its commitment to support people living with disabilities by partnering Project Enable Africa along with HACEY Health Initiative and other organisatons in providing ICT-friendly hub for persons living with disability.

In other to achieve this, Access Bank championed the launching of the Project Enable Fellowship Programme which enrolled 20 persons living with disabilities to acquire ICT related skills and create opportunities for them to earn a living.

The enablement of the 20 PWD’s was backed up by the official launch of the first ever disability friendly hub which took place last December at the headquarters of Access Bank, Victoria Island. The hub is estimated to serve 1,000 PWDs in its first year.

During the launch of the programme, the Head, Corporate Communications, Access Bank Plc, Mr Amaechi Okobi, reaffirmed the bank’s stand on the course and assures the public of the bank’s commitment to helping people with disabilities.

“As the leading financial institution on sustainability in Africa, we remain committed to promoting social inclusion and rights of people living with disabilities”, he said.

He also assured that neglect is not an option as he said, “We believe that social inclusion is non-negotiable”

As such, the 20 persons living with disabilities will have the opportunity for employment in corporate organisations after completing their training in various ICT courses amongst which is graphics design, web development and so on.

In addition to Access Bank Plc’s relentless efforts to this course, the bank has moved to engage top level stake holders together to advance the productivity of PWD’s.

The project, which is also supported by the United States government through the Alumni Engagement Innovation Funds and the US Consulate Small Grant, is aimed at promoting the access of young persons with disabilities to ICT skills and opportunities.

Project Enable Africa, a community development initiative that advocates for the rights and empowerment of persons with disabilities in Africa, has launched a disability-friendly digital hub.

