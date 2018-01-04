Accident along Kaduna / Zaria highway
Over speeding driver lands In a ditch after losing control of the car. He was driving along Kaduna / Zaria highway when the accident happened.
The driver escaped the accident with no wound with the help of passersby and FRSC who attended to him.
