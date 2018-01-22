Ace Rapper, Eldee The Don Losses Mother-In-Law (PHOTO)

Eldee The Don, one of the highly respected rappers in Nigeria in the time of yore, has recently lost his mother-in-law.

The former rapper took to Instagram to announce the demise of his mother-in-law. Eldee posted a picture of his late Mother-In-Law and expressed his grief in form of heartbreak and crying smileys.

See his post below;

Rest well mom. #ChiefMrsBolaLatinwo A post shared by Lanre ‘eLDee’ Dabiri (@eldeethedon) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:17am PST

